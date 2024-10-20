Diethyl ether (C 4 H 10 O 2 , MW = 90.1 g/mol) has a boiling point of 35.6oC and heat of vaporization of 26.7 kJ/mol. What is the change in entropy (in kJ/K) when 3.2 g of diethyl ether at 35.6oC vaporizes at its boiling point?