19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
An ideal gas is allowed to expand at constant temperature. What are the signs of ∆H, ∆S & ∆G.
Consider the freezing of liquid water at 30°C. For this process what are the signs for ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G?
Predict the sign of ∆S in the system for each of the following processes:
a) Ag+ (aq) + Br - (aq) → AgBr (s)
b) CI2 (g) → 2 CI - (g)
c) CaCO3 (s) → CaO (s) + CO2 (g)
d) Pb (s) at 50°C → Pb (s) at 70°C
For each of the following reactions state the signs of ∆H (enthalpy) and ∆S (entropy):
a) Fusion of ice.
b) Sublimation of CO2
c) Vaporization of aqueous water.
d) Deposition of chlorine gas.
e) Condensation of water vapor.
Diethyl ether (C4H10O2, MW = 90.1 g/mol) has a boiling point of 35.6oC and heat of vaporization of 26.7 kJ/mol. What is the change in entropy (in kJ/K) when 3.2 g of diethyl ether at 35.6oC vaporizes at its boiling point?
2 NH3 (g) + 2 O2 (g) → NH4NO3 (s) + H2O (l)
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO2 (g)
Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of reaction?
a) SiO2 (s) + 3 C (s) → SiC (s) + 2 CO (g)
b) 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) → C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g)
c) CO (g) + Cl2 (g) → COCl2 (g)
d) 3 NO2 (g) + H2O (l) → 2 HNO3 (l) + NO (g)
Identify sign of entropy changes for the following processes.
1) freezing water to form ice
2) ideal gas allowed to expand in a closed container at constant T
3) mixing of two gases into one container
4) NH2 (g) (1atm) → NH2 (g) (3 atm)
5) gas mixture transferred from larger to smaller container
Select correct statement(s) below:
a) gaseous CO2 has higher entropy in 2 L container compared to in 5 L container
b) N2O (g) contains higher standard molar entropy then HI (g)
c) NaHCO3 (aq) + HC2H3O2 (aq) → NaC2H3O2 (aq) + H2O (l) + CO2 (g) has a negative ∆S
d) evaporation of water at 100 °C involves greater ∆S than evaporation at 112 °C
What will the sign on ∆S be for the following reaction and why? 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s)