6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
How many milliliters of 0.325 M HCl are needed to react with 16.2 g of magnesium metal?
2 HCl (aq) + Mg (s) → MgCl2 + H2 (g)
What is the molar concentration of a hydrobromic acid solution if it takes 34.12 mL of HBr to completely neutralize 82.56 mL of 0.156 M Ca(OH)2?
2 HBr (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq) → CaBr2 (aq) + 2 H2O (l)
Consider the following balanced chemical equation:
H2O+ 2 MnO4– + 3 SO32- → 2 MnO2 + 3 SO42-+ 2 OH–
How many grams of MnO2 (MW:86.94 g/mol) will be created when 25.0 mL of 0.120 M MnO4– (MW:118.90 g/mol) reacts with 32.0 mL of 0.140 M SO32- (MW:80.07 g/mol).
Titration of a 20.0-ml sample of acid rain required 1.7 ml of 0.0811 m NaOH to reach the end point. If we assume that the acidity of the rain is due to the presence of sulfuric acid, what was the concentration of sulfuric acid in this sample of rain?"