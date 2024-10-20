6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
Hypernatremia is a medical condition where a patient has high levels of sodium in their blood, and is the result of the body containing too little water. A patient has a measured sodium level of 165 mM. If 30.0 mL of their blood were drawn, what mass (in ng) of sodium would be present?
2.64 grams of an unknown compound was dissolved in water to yield 150 mL of solution. The concentration of the solution was 0.075 M. What was the molecular weight of the substance?
A solution with a final volume of 750.0 mL was prepared by dissolving 30.00 mL of benzene (C6H6, density = 0.8787 g/mL) in dichloromethane. Calculate the molarity of benzene in the solution.
Determine the molarity of a solution formed by dissolving 97.7 g LiBr in enough water to yield 750.0 mL of solution.
What is the molarity of a solution that contains 17 g of NH3 in 0.50 L of solution?
Commercial grade hcl solutions are typically 39.0% (by mass) hcl in water. Determine the molarity of the HCl, if the solution has a density of 1.20 g/mL.
Find the molarity of a 40.0% by mass aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, H2SO4, for which the density is 1.3057 g/ml.
A throat spray is 1.40% by mass phenol, C6H5OH, in water. If the solution has a density of 0.9956 g/mL, calculate the molarity of the solution.
What is the molarity of a solution that contains 5.0 moles of solute in 2.0 liters of solution?
Calculate the mass of ammonium sulfide (NH4)2S in 3.00 L of a 0.0200 M solution. g (NH4)2S
what volume of 0.220 m HBr solution (in mL) is required to obtain 0.0600 moles of HBr?
What is the molarity of a solution containing 78.6 g of MgCl2 dissolved in 1.00 L of solution?
How many grams of AgCl would be needed to make a 4.0 M solution with a volume of 0.75 L?
What is the molarity of a solution that contains 125 g NaCl in 4.00 L solution?
How many grams of sucrose (C12H22O11) are in 1.55 L of 0.758 m sucrose solution?