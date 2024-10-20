3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
Multiple Choice
Consider the following representation of a chemical change.
2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl (s)+ 3 O2(g)Which of the following correctly describes this process?
Multiple Choice
Open Question
What is the name of N2Cl4? Explain how you determined the bond type and the steps you used to determine the naming convention for the compound.
Open Question
The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride, or simply NaCl. What type of chemical is NaCl?
Open Question
Classify each of the following phrases as descriptions for either ionic or covalent bonds.
Open Question
How do ionic bonds differ from covalent bonds in terms of how electrons are shared?
