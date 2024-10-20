19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
If ∆G is small and positive which of the following statements is true?
Nitrogen gas combines with fluorine gas to form nitrogen trifluoride according to the reaction below at 25oC:
N2 (g) + 3 F2 (g) → 2 NF3 (g) ΔHo = -249.0 kJ ΔSo = -278 J/K
Calculate ΔGo and state if the reaction favors reactants or products at standard conditions.
3 C (s, graphite) + 4 H2 (g) → C3H8 (g)
The chemical reaction 2 NO2Br (g) → 2 NO2 (g) + Br2 (g) has a Keq = 4.50 × 105.
Does the reaction increase the entropy of the Universe? Explain.
What are the signs of ∆H, ∆S and ∆G for the spontaneous conversion of a solid into gas?
Consider the combustion of butane gas and predict the signs of ΔS, ΔH and ∆G.
C4H10 (g) + 13/2 O2 (g) ⟶ 4 CO2 (g) + 5 H2O (g)
You calculate the value of ΔG for a chemical reaction and get a positive value. Which would be the most accurate way to interpret this result?
a) If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more reactant than product.
b) If a mixture of reactants and products is created, we cannot say anything about its composition at equilibrium but we can say it will reach equilibrium very rapidly.
c) The reaction will not occur under any circumstances.
d) If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more product than reactant.