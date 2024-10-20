3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry
3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 10 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The following molecule contains which functional group?
CH3– CH2– CH2– CH2– CH–COOH
628
views
Multiple Choice
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
600
views
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
747
views
2
rank
1
comments
Open Question
Which molecule shown above has a carbonyl functional group in the form of an aldehyde?
210
views
Open Question
A specific combination of bonded atoms which always react in the same way is known as
184
views
Open Question
Which general formula represents the functional group in a carboxylic acid? ROH RCOOR RCOOH RCHO
178
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice