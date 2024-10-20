18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?
Calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 mL of a 0.400 M C2H5NH2 solution with 350 mL of a 0.450 M C2H5NH3+ solution. (Kb of C2H5NH2 is 5.6 x 10 -4).
Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH3CO2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH3CO2H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The Ka is 1.8 x 10-5.
A buffer solution is made by combining a weak acid with its conjugate salt. What will happen to the pH if the solution is diluted to one-fourth of its original concentration?
Ka for HF = 3.5 × 10−4.
Which pairs of compounds are capable of making a buffer? Select all that apply.
a) 1.3 M LiOH and 1.7 M HCOOH c) 0.35 M CH3CO2H and 0.35 M NaOH
b) 0.784 M NH4+ and 0.800 M HClO4 d) 0.80 HNO3 and 0.15 MgO
Determine which of the following actions will destroy a buffer composed of 0.50 L of 1.44 M H3PO4 and 0.60 L of 1.25 M NaH2PO4−.
a) Addition of 1.45 moles of KH2PO4
b) Addition of 0.85 moles of HCl
c) Addition of water
d) Addition of 0.30 moles of Ca(OH)2
e) Addition of 0.70 moles of HIO4
A buffer resists change in ph when ___________ amount of acid or base is added to it.
A solution that resists a change in ph when an acid or base is added to it is a(n) __________.
A(n) is a substance or a mixture of substances that act to resist changes in pH.