10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
Illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of molybdenum.
599
views
13
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
A comparison of the electron configurations of palladium (Pd) and silver (Ag) indicates that:
743
views
5
rank
1
comments
Open Question
Give the actual ground-state electron configuration for copper (Cu) using the complete form.
203
views
Showing 5 of 5 practice