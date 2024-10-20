12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
Multiple Choice
Apply molecular orbital theory to predict which species has the strongest bond.
a) O2 b) O2– c) O2+ d) All the bonds are equivalent
Multiple Choice
Using Molecular Orbital Theory, answer the following questions dealing with carbon mononitride, CN.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not consistent with the valence bond theory description of the formation of a chemical bond?
Open Question
Use the molecular orbital diagram shown to determine which of the following is most stable.
