11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the disulfur dichloride molecule, S2Cl2.
How many lone pairs are on the central element for the following compound:AsH3.
How many total bonding electrons are on the central element for the following compound:CO2.
How many lone pairs are on the central element for the following compound:NOCl
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the silicon tetrabromide molecule, SiBr4.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the diazene molecule, N2H2.
What is the maximum number of covalent bonds a carbon atom can form with other atoms?
How does adding a lone pair affect the position of existing atoms and lone pairs?
Determine the number of valence electrons in hcn and then draw the corresponding lewis structure.
Which model best represents the Lewis dot structure for phosphorus trichloride (PCl3)?
Draw a Lewis structure for Cl2O2 based on the arrangement of atoms shown above.
Determine the number of valence electrons in BrF5 and then draw the corresponding lewis structure.
How many valence electrons must be accounted for in the Lewis structure of chloroethane (C2H5Cl)?