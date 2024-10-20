Use the standard half-cell potentials listed below to calculate the standard cell potential for the following reaction occurring in an electrochemical cell at 25°C. (The equation is balanced.) 3 Cl 2 (g) + 2 Fe(s) → 6 Cl-(aq) + 2 Fe3+(aq) Cl 2 (g) + 2 e- → 2 Cl-(aq) E° = +1.36 V Fe3+(aq) + 3 e- → Fe(s) E° = -0.04 V