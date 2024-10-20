23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Nitrogen Family Reactions
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Nitrogen Family Reactions
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Write the balanced reaction for the formation of phosphoric acid from tetraphosphorus decoxide with water.
232
views
Multiple Choice
Identify the reducing agent in the reaction of hydrazine and hydrogen peroxide to form nitrogen gas and water vapor.
N2H4 (l) + 2 H2O2 (l) → N2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
212
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following allotropes of phosphorus has a crystalline structure similar to that of graphite?
208
views
Multiple Choice
Provide the products from the reaction between 2 moles of antimony with four moles of chlorine.
2 Sb(s) + 4 Cl2 →
147
views
Showing 6 of 6 practice