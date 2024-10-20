17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Lewis Acids and Bases
Identify the Lewis acids and bases in the following reactions.
a) H+ + OH– ⇌ H2O
b) Cl– + BCl3 ⇋ BCl4–
c) SO3 + H2O ⇌ H2SO4
Multiple Choice
Identify each of the following compounds as either a Lewis acid, a Lewis base or neither.
a) ZnCl2 b) CN –
c) NH4+ d) Co3+
Multiple Choice
Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in the following reaction.
CaO (s) + CO2 (g) → CaCO3 (g)
Open Question
Which of these definitions could be used to define SO2 as a base? Check all that apply.
