13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
At what temperature can we no longer tell the difference between the liquid and gas phases?
The heat of fusion of water is 6.02 kJ/mol, the specific heat capacity of ice is 2.09 J/g ▪℃ and the specific heat capacity of water is 4.184 J/g ▪℃.
Based on the phase diagram shown below, how will the melting point of the substance change if the pressure is increased above 1 atm?
In the phase diagram for water, indicate the direction that the solid–liquid and liquid–gas coexistence lines will move along the temperature axis after the addition of solute.
A gaseous substance turns directly into a solid. Which term describes this change?
Which term describes the process by which water vapor changes to the liquid state?
Starting from the lower triple point, what action(s) would produce liquid carbon?
Starting from the lower triple point, what action(s) would produce liquid carbon?
What does water undergo when it turns to gas from liquid on surface of a sidewalk?