2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
According to the table above, how many electrons are required to produce a charge of –2.0 C?
If the charge and mass of one proton is 1.60218 x 10-19 C and 1.673 x 10-24 g respectively, what is the charge of 378 kg of protons?
Rounded to the nearest whole number, how many protons are in an atom of krypton?
How many neutrons are in an atom of copper? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
An atom of the isotope 133Cs contains how many protons (p), neutrons (n), and electrons (e)?
An aluminum isotope consists of 13 protons, 13 electrons, and 14 neutrons. Its mass number is ____.
The mass number of an atom is 15 and its atomic number is 7. the atom probably has...
What is the atomic mass of an atom that has 6 protons, 6 neutrons, and 6 electrons?
Using the periodic table, complete the table to describe each atom. Type in your answers.
Consider the following table showing symbols, the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons, and the mass number. Each column represents a neutral atom.
<IMAGE>
Fill in the third column of this table.
Mercury is in the 80th position in the periodic table. how many protons does it have?
Which subatomic particles contribute to an atom's mass number but not its atomic number?
If an atom has 35 protons in the nucleus, how many electrons will it have orbiting the nucleus?
What is the atomic number of an atom that has 6 protons, 6 neutrons, and 6 electrons?
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 43k (potassium-43)?
Rounded to the nearest whole number, how many electrons are in an atom of zirconium?
An atom's mass number is 13 and its atomic number is 6. How many neutrons are in its nucleus?
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 97Tc (Technetium-97)?
What is the atomic symbol and mass number for an atom containing 50 protons and 64 neutrons?
Carbon has an atomic number of 6. What can you conclude about carbon from this fact?
Rounded to the nearest whole number, how many neutrons, on average, are in an atom of osmium?
In an electrically neutral atom the number of protons in the nucleus is equal to the number of?
The sum of the number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom is called the
In which of these cases do we have enough information to say that the atom is electrically neutral?
The atomic number of krypton (Kr) is 36, and its mass number is 84. How many neutrons does it have?
The center of an atom is a dense region consisting of protons and neutrons called the
Which subatomic particle plays the greatest part in determining the properties of an element?
Match each property to the appropriate subatomic particle. Drag each property into the correct bin.
An uncharged atom has six electrons. the nucleus of this atom must contain _______ protons.
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 30P (phosphorus-30)?
For Al, its atomic number is 13 and its mass number is 27. How many neutrons does it have?
What is the atomic mass number of carbon-13 (6 protons, 7 neutrons, 6 electrons)?
What is the mass number for an atom of barium containing 56 protons and 82 neutrons?