10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
Multiple Choice
Determine which atom in the following set has the most exothermic electron affinity:N, O, C, B, Ne
Multiple Choice
Rank the following elements in order of increasing electron affinity: Cs, Hg, F, S
Multiple Choice
Based on general trends in electron affinity, which of the elements listed is most likely to have the most negative electron affinity?
Open Question
Rank the following elements by electron affinity, from most positive to most negative ea value.
Open Question
Which one of the following equations correctly represents the process involved in the electron affinity of x?
Open Question
Which element would most likely have an electron affinity measuring closest to zero? Na Al Rb Ar
