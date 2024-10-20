13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
How much energy (kJ) is required to convert a 76.4 g acetone (MM = 58.08 g/mol) as a liquid at -30°C to a solid at -115.0°C?
If 53.2kJ of heat are added to a 15.5g ice cube at - 5.00 oC, what will be the resulting state and temperature of the substance?
Calculate the volume (mL) of acetone, C3 H6 O, (density = 0.786 g/mL) that can be vaporized at its normal boiling point with 345 kJ of heat. ΔHvap for acetone is 29.1 kJ/mol.
Determine the vapor pressure (atm) of rubbing alcohol (isopropanol) at 20.0℃. The normal boiling point of isopropanol is 82.3℃ and the heat of vaporization (ΔHvap) is 39.9 kJ/mol.
What quantity of heat, in kj, is required to convert 50.0 g of ethanol (C₂H₅OH) at 23.0°C to a vapor at 78.3°C (its boiling point)? (specific heat capacity of ethanol = 2.46 J/g • c; ∆Hvap = 39.3 kJ/mol)
Which is the process by which a gas changes to a solid: deposition, evaporation, freezing, or sublimation?
What are greenhouse gases? How does carbon dioxide enter the atmosphere? (Site 1)
