6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →
Suppose that aqueous solutions of barium nitrate and potassium carbonate are mixed. What is the name of the compound or compounds that precipitate?
Formic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the formate ion, HCOO−. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Write an equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when you mix solutions of ammonium chloride and iron(III) nitrate mix.
Enter the molecular equation representing aqueous acetic acid neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide.
In a chemical equation, which symbol should be used to indicate that a substance is in solution?
Suppose that aqueous solutions of barium nitrate and potassium carbonate are mixed. What is the name of the compound or compounds that precipitate?
Which clue can be used to identify a chemical reaction as a replacement reaction?
In which type of reaction do two simple elements combine together to form a more complex compound?
For the science fair, deshawn demonstrated the ___ reaction between ozone and chlorine.
Which type of reaction is NACl + AgNO3 → NaNO3 + AgCl? synthesis decomposition oxidation replacement
Which of the following is not a correct chemical equation for a double displacement reaction?
What else is produced during the combustion of butane, C4H10? 2 C4H10 + 13 O2 → 8________ + 10 H2O
Give an example of a chemical reaction during which a single substance breaks down.
What solid would form when phosphoric acid (H3PO4) is added to milk of magnesia (Mg(OH)2)?
What is produced when calcium reacts with fluorine in a synthesis reaction? Ca + F2 ________
Which product in the reaction forms a precipitate?
PbSO4
MgCl2
PbMg
no precipitate formed
Which one of the following would form a precipitate with PO43- ions in aqueous solution?
Complete the acid-base reaction between butyric acid HC4H7O2 and potassium hydroxide KOH.
Consider this reaction: acid + base salt + water. What type of reaction is this?
When a base is mixed with an acidic solution, neutralization occurs because the -
Write the complete balanced equation for the decomposition of magnesium chlorate (Mg(ClO3)2).
A chemical reaction that involves both decomposition and synthesis is called a(n) reaction.