8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
H2O (l) → H2O (g); ΔH = +44.0 kJ/mol
A sample of 0.562 g of carbon is burned in oxygen in a bomb calorimeter, producing carbon dioxide. assume both the reactants and products are under standard state conditions, and that the heat released is directly proportional to the enthalpy of combustion of graphite. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 26.74 °C to 27.93 °C. What is the heat capacity of the calorimeter and its contents?
When a 0.740-g sample of trinitrotoluene (tnt), C7H5N2O6, is burned in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature increases from 23.4 °C to 26.9 °C. The heat capacity of the calorimeter is 534 J/°C, and it contains 675 ml of water. How much heat was produced by the combustion of the tnt sample?
Calculate the heat capacity of a calorimeter if the combustion of 5.000g of benzoic acid
Compare the calorimeter that you built to a bomb calorimeter. How are they similar and different?