7. Gases
Partial Pressure
A sample of 3.51 g argon and an unknown amount of oxygen are mixed in a container at room temperature. The partial pressure of argon was calculated as 71.0 torr and the partial pressure of oxygen as 188 torr. What is the mass of the oxygen within the container?
A gas mixture contains 72.8% chlorine and 27.2% neon by mass. What is the partial pressure of neon in the mixture if the total pressure is recorded as 809 mmHg?
What is the mole fraction of oxygen in a gas mixture that is 37% oxygen and 63% nitrogen by volume?
A 15-l cylinder contains 4.0 g of hydrogen and 28 g of nitrogen. If the temperature is 27 °C, what is the total pressure of the mixture?
A mixture of three gases has a total pressure of 1,380 mmHg at 298 K. The mixture is analyzed and is found to contain 1.27 mol CO2, 3.04 mol CO, and 1.50 mol Ar. What is the partial pressure of Ar?
A mixture of 10.0 g of nNe and 10.0 g Ar have a total pressure of 1.6 atm. What is the partial pressure of Ne?
The apparatus below consists of two bulbs connected by a stopcock. After the stopcock is opened, what is the partial pressure of He assuming constant temperature?