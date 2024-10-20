12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
In the PCl3F2 molecule the chlorine atoms exist in the equatorial positions and the fluorine atoms exist in the axial positions. Based on this information, predict the Cl–P–Cl bond angle.
Multiple Choice
How many sigma bonds can a central atom with the electron configuration 3s23p3 make without hybridization?
Multiple Choice
DEET, or N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide, is used in many insect repellents. How many sp2 carbons are there in the following structure?
Open Question
Select the correct value for the indicated bond angle in each of the compounds.
Open Question
Identify the optimum c–c–c bond angle for each of the indicated carbon atoms in the molecule.
Open Question
Based on the bond angles in CH4, NH3, and H2O, rank the magnitude of these repulsions.
