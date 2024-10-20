10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Write the condensed electron configuration for the nickel (III) ion and state if it is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
890
views
6
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Write the condensed electron configuration for the copper (I) ion and is it magnetic?
637
views
6
rank
1
comments
Open Question
In the ground-state electron configuration of Fe3+, how many unpaired electrons are present?
245
views
Open Question
Identify the general outer electron configuration for each group of elements shown in this periodic table outline.
345
views
Open Question
Sort the following atom or ions as paramagnetic or diamagnetic according to the electron configurations determined in part a.
291
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice