10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
What is the identity of an element when the effective nuclear charge of its valence electrons is 18 while its shielding constant is 5?
In which orbital does an electron in a sulfur atom experience the greatest shielding?
Using Slater's Rules calculate the effective nuclear charge of the 4d orbital electron in iodine.
The shielding of electrons gives rise to an effective nuclear charge, Zeff, which explains why boron is larger than oxygen. Estimate the approximate Zeff felt by a valence electron of boron and oxygen, respectively?
What trend in atomic radius occurs down a group on the periodic table what causes this trend?
