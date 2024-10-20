21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
Multiple Choice
How long will it take for 80% of a 1.20-mg sample of Rn-220 to decay? The half-life of Rn-220 is 55.6 s.
Multiple Choice
A sample of Th-219 requires 3.84 × 10−6 seconds to decay to 1.50 mg. What was the initial mass of the sample of Th-219? (t 1/2 for Th-219 = 1.05 × 10−6 s)
Multiple Choice
How many mg of a 3.50-mg sample of Tc-99 will remain after 4 half-lives have passed?
Multiple Choice
For the radioactive decay of lead-202 the decay constant is 1.32 x 10-5 yr-1. How long will it take in hours to decrease to 53% of its initial amount?
Multiple Choice
During World War I radium-226 was used in the manufacturing of luminous paint. If it takes 2.12 x 104 days for its degradation to be 2.49% complete, what is its decay constant?
Multiple Choice
If the decay constant for polonium-209 is 6.80 x 10-3 ys-1, what fraction of it remains after 1.1 x 104 years?
Open Question
A fossil is found to have a 14c level of 64.0% compared to living organisms. How old is the fossil?
