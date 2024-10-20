8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.
Based on their given specific heat capacities which substance would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat?
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water?
If 14.5 kJ of heat were added to 485 g of liquid water, how much would its temperature increase?
The temperature of the cooling water as it leaves the hot engine of an automobile is 240 °F. After it passes through the radiator it has a temperature of 175 °F. calculate the amount of heat transferred from the engine to the surroundings by one gallon of water with a specific heat of 4.184 J/g °C.