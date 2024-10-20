17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.
a) LiC2H3O2 b) C6H5NH3Br
a) Co(HSO4)2 b) Sr(HSO3)2
a. C3H7NH3F
Determine the pH of a 0.55 M NaCN solution. The Ka of hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is 4.9 x 10-10.
Which of the following compounds would decrease the pH of solution?
a) SrBr2 b) KSH c) NaN3 d) NiP e) Hg2Cl2
Which of the following compounds would increase the pH of solution?
a) SrBr2 b) K c) NaN3 d) NiBr2 e) Hg2Cl2
Which of the following compounds would have an increase in solubility when placed into an acidic solution?
a) CaBr2 b) NaI c) KCN d) LiNO3 e) Hg2Br2