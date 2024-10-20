Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.100 M HC 2 H 3 O 2 with 0.100 M NaNH 2 . Which volume of NaNH 2 would take place within the buffer region?

a) 30.0 mL b) 50.0 mL c) 10.0 mL d) 100.0 mL e) 1.5 L