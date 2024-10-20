3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Compounds
Name Ag3AsO4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.
In a compound that contains monatomic ions, which of the following gets named first?
What are the charges on the copper and phosphide ions, respectively, in copper(II) phosphide?
Sodium hydroxide is a very reactive strong base. What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
Sort the following chromium compounds by whether the cation is chromium(II) or chromium(III).
