11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
Consider the following equation:
Determine the bond enthalpy value for the F–S bond.
Use the bond energies to estimate the enthalpy of reaction for the combustion of 5 moles of acetylene:
Ethanol is a possible fuel. use average bond energies to calculate δHrxn for the combustion of ethanol. CH3CH2OH(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(g)
Calculate the average molar bond enthalpy of the carbon–hydrogen bond in a CH4 molecule.
Use average bond energies to calculate δHrxn for the following hydrogenation reaction: H2C=CH2(g) + H2(g) → H3C−CH3(g)
Calculate δhrxn for the combustion of octane (C8H18) by using average bond energies.
Use average bond enthalpies to estimate the enthalpy δhrxn of the following reaction: 2 SF4(g) + O2(g) → 2 OSF4(g)
