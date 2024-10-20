10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius:Sr, Se, Ne, Zn
In moving from top to bottom in the same column on the periodic table, what trend is expected for atomic size?
The experimental Bi−I bond length in bismuth triiodide, BiI3, is 2.81 Å. Based on this value and data in the figure, predict the atomic radius of Bi.
The atomic radius of an element ____________ when you move from the top to the bottom of a family.
The trend towards smaller atomic radii as one moves to the right in a period is _____.
Which statement best describes the trend in atomic radii observed in the periodic table?
How do you think the size of an atom will affect its ability to attract additional electrons
As you move across the periodic table atoms tend to get smaller because, ______________.
Which of these describes atomic radii as one moves from top to bottom within a group
Which of these describes a tendency for atomic radii as displayed on the periodic chart?
Of the following, which gives the correct order for atomic radius for Mg, Na, P, Si, and Ar?