Which of the following statements is false?

a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.

b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.

c) The second shell of an atom possesses d orbitals.

d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.

e) The first energy level contains only s orbitals.