9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
Multiple Choice
How many different values of ml are possible for a 4d set of orbitals?
Multiple Choice
Select a correct set of values for an electron found within the designated 5d orbital.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?
a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.
b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.
c) The second shell of an atom possesses d orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
e) The first energy level contains only s orbitals.
Multiple Choice
Which sketch could represent an orbital with the quantum numbers n = 4 and l = 2?
Open Question
Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml were the integer values including 0 ranging from −l−1 to l+1 (instead of simply −l to +l). how many orbitals would exist in each of the following sublevels?
Open Question
Determine the quantum numbers 𝑛 and ℓ and select all possible values for 𝑚ℓ for each subshell of the element.
Open Question
An electron in a 3d orbital could have which of the following quantum numbers? select all that could be correct.
