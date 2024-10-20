9. Quantum Mechanics
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
Multiple Choice
To what uncertainty (in m) can the position of a baseball traveling at 51.0 m/s be measured if the uncertainty of its speed is 0.12%? The mass of the baseball is 150 g.
Multiple Choice
A proton with a mass of 1.67 x 10-27 kg traveling at 4.7 x 105 m/s has an uncertainty in its velocity of 1.77 x 105 m/s. Determine its uncertainty in position.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the Heisenberg uncertainty principle is false?
