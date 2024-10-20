8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
The oxidation of ammonia is illustrated by the following equation:
4 NH3 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O (g)
Calculate the enthalpy of reaction, ΔHRxn, based on the given standard heats of formation.
Consider the following equation:
2 ClF3(g) + 2 NH3(g) → 1 N2(g) + 6 HF (g) + 6 Cl2(g) ΔHrxn = –1196 kJ
Determine the standard enthalpy of formation for chlorine trifluoride, ClF3.
N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2
Based on the following data.
2 NO → N2 + O2 ΔH = −180 kJ
2 NO + O2 → 2 NO2 ΔH = −112 kJ
2 C2H2 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction 2NO(g) + O2(g) → 2NO2(g) given the following reactions and enthalpies of formation: 12N2(g) + O2(g) → NO2(g), δH∘a=33.2 kJ 12N2(g) + 12O2(g) → NO(g), δH∘b=90.2 kJ
What is the isobaric heat of combustion for ethane, C2H6(g), in kJ per mole of ethane at 298.15 k?
What is the heat of combustion of ethane, C2H6, in kilojoules per mole of ethane? Enthalpy of formation values can be found in this list of thermodynamic properties.
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate δh∘rxn for the following reaction: 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g)→ 2 H2O(l) + 2SO2(g)
Use the molar bond enthalpy data in the table to estimate the value of
δ𝐻°rxn for the equation C2H4(g) + HBr(g) ⟶ C5H5Br(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate δh∘rxn for the following reaction: Cao(s) + CO2(g) → CaCO3(s)
Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction 2NO(g) + O2(g) → 2NO2(g) given the following reactions and enthalpies of formation: 1/2N2(g) + O2(g) → NO2(g), ΔH∘a=33.2 kJ 1/2N2(g) + 1/2O2(g) → NO(g), ΔH∘b=90.2 kJ
Using the table below, estimate δh for the "water splitting reaction": H2O(g) → H2(g) + 12 O2(g).
Which answer best describes the transfer of heat that occurs when 1.20 mol of H2 reacts?
Which answer best describes the transfer of heat that occurs when 1.70 mol of H2 reacts?
Which answer best describes the transfer of heat that occurs when 1.40 mol of H2 reacts?
In many ways, hydrogen as a biofuel compares very favorably to ethanol and other fuels.
Which answer best describes the transfer of heat that occurs when 1.30 mol of H2 reacts?
What is the change in enthalpy associated with the combustion of 530 g of methane (CH4)?