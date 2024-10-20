14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
Multiple Choice
A 5.12 L sample of solution contains 0.230 g of potassium sulfate, K2SO4. Determine the concentration of K2SO4 in ppm if the density of the solution is 1.30 g/mL.
Multiple Choice
Calculate the concentration in parts per billion of the following aqueous solution:0.91 mg of caffeine in a total volume of 131 mL.
Multiple Choice
Glucose makes up about 0.102% by mass of human blood. Calculate this concentration in ppm.
Multiple Choice
The average human body contains about 5,000 grams of blood. What mass of arsenic is present in the body if the amount in blood is 0.86 ppb?
