Two mixtures are added into one flask at 25 °C, one mixture contains 0.55 mL of 0.75 M BaF 2 and another 0.25 mL of 1.3 M Mg(OH) 2 . K sp of Magnesium Fluoride, MgF 2 , is 7.4 x 10−9. Identify the correct option.

a) MgF 2 solid will form

b) MgF 2 solid forms, along with Mg+2 and F− ions

c) solution is unsaturated, precipitate does not form

d) solution is saturated, precipitate forms