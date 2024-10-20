8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following exchanges of energy has a positive sign for heat (relative to the system)?
Multiple Choice
If a cylinder equipped with a piston expands against an external pressure of 1.25 atm, increasing the volume of a cylinder by 0.500 L and releasing 25.0 J of heat, what is ΔE for the process?
Multiple Choice
A 0.1250-g sample of octane (C8H18) is burned in a bomb calorimeter with a heat capacity of 5.1 × 102 J/℃. The temperature inside the calorimeter increases by 11.8℃. What is the ΔE (in kJ/mol octane) for the combustion of octane?
Open Question
The enthalpy of formation of water is -285.8 kJ/mol. What can be inferred from this statement?
Open Question
What would likely happen if you were to touch the flask in which an endothermic reaction?
Open Question
Identify which of the following is true for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Open Question
Which has greater energy in an exothermic reaction, the reactants or the products?
Open Question
What would likely happen if you were to touch the flask in which an endothermic
Open Question
What type of process occurs when solidified wax is converted to liquid wax on heating?
