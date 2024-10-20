14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Indicate the most important type of intermolecular attraction responsible for solvation in the following solution:
Methanol, CH3OH, dissolved in ethanol, CH3CH2OH
Which of the following solutes will most readily dissolve in H2O?
Two pure chemical substance are likely to mix and form a solution if:
Which of the following statements is/are true?
I. The hydrocarbon methane (CH4) will dissolve completely in acetone (CH3COCH3).
II. Ammonia (NH3) will form a heterogeneous mixture with carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).
III. Pentane (C5H12) will form a homogeneous mixture with carbon tetrabromide (CBr4).
IV. Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).
Which lists mixtures, in order, from the smallest particles to the largest particles?
Which interactions and processes contribute to the dissolution of ionic compounds in water?
Which statement accurately describes part of the dissolving process of a polar solute in water?
Which of the following is more soluble in water, acetic acid or pentanoic acid?
Which statement explains why sugar dissolves easily in water, but sand does not?
based only on intermolecular forces, which of the following would be the least soluble in CH3CH2OH?
A substance, usually liquid, that dissolves another substance to form a solution is a(n) _____.
Which bond or interaction would be difficult to disrupt when compounds are put into water?
Based only on intermolecular forces, which of the following would be the most soluble in CH3OH?
Which of the following is most directly responsible for water's unique properties?
Based only on intermolecular forces, which of the following would be the least soluble in CH3OH?
When sodium chloride dissolves in water, the sodium and chloride ions are pulled into solution by: