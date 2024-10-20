9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
Calculate the energy (in nJ) of a photon emitted by a mercury lamp with a frequency of 6.88 x 1014 Hz.
A light ray has a wavelength that is 835 µm contains 6.32 x 10-3 J of energy. How many photons does this light ray have?
How much energy (in kJ) do 4.50 moles of photons contain at a wavelength of 705 nm?
What is the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break carbon-carbon bonds?
Hospital X-ray generators emit X-rays with wavelength of about 15.0 nanometers (nm), where 1nm = 10−9 m. What is the energy of a photon of the X-rays?
Calculate the energy of the violet light emitted by a hydrogen atom with a wavelength of 410.1 nm.
A bright violet line occurs at 435.8 nm in the emission spectrum of mercury vapor. what amount of energy, in joules, must be released by an electron in a mercury atom to produce a photon of this light?
How much energy (in kJ) do 3.0 moles of photons, all with a wavelength of 655 nm, contain?
Calculate the energy of the orange light emitted, per photon, by a neon sign with a frequency of 4.89 × 1014 Hz.
Calculate the energy of the green light emitted, per photon, by a mercury lamp with a frequency of 5.49 × 1014 Hz.