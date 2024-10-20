9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
How many sublevels are contained in the third shell (n = 3) for a given atom?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following orbitals possesses the most orbital shapes?
3
rank
Open Question
What is the angular-momentum quantum number (also called the azimuthal quantum number), ℓ, for the orbital shown here?
Open Question
Which subshell (for example, 1𝑠 ) is designated by each set of quantum numbers?
Open Question
What is the correct representation for the subshell with n = 2 and l = 1?
2p 1p 1d 2d
