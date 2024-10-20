2. Atoms & Elements
Calculating Molar Mass
The reaction between nickel metal and hydrochloric acid is not a simple dissolution. The product formed is NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s), nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, which has exactly 6 waters of hydration in the crystal lattice for every nickel ion. What is the molar mass of nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s)?
What is the molar mass of diazepam also known as Valium if 0.05570 mol weighs 15.86 g?
|Isotope
|Isotopic Mass
|Abundance
|28Si
|27.97693 amu
|92.23%
|29Si
|28.97649 amu
|4.67%
|30Si
|29.97376 amu
|3.10%
|Isotope
|Isotopic Mass
|36Ar
|35.96755 amu
|38Ar
|37.96272 amu
|40Ar
|39.96238 amu
What is the molar mass of CHCl3? 48.47 g/mol, 83.92 g/mol, 119.37 g/mol, or 121.39 g/mol?
Which is the molar mass of H2O? 10.02 g/mol 16.00 g/mol 17.01 g/mol 18.02 g/mol
Here is the query: What is the molar mass of fluorine, F2? Is it 9.00 g/mol, 18.00 g/mol, 19.00 g/mol, or 38.00 g/mol?
Which is the formula mass of Na2SO4? 119.06 amu, 125.98 amu, 142.05 amu, or 174.12 amu?
Which is the molar mass of BF3? 10.81 g/mol 29.81 g/mol 48.81 g/mol 67.81 g/mol
Determine the formula weight of Ca(NO3)2. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
What is the molar mass of 1-butene if 5.38 × 1016 molecules of 1-butene weigh 5.00 μg?
What is the molar mass of Al2(SO4)3? 150.03 g/mol 278.03 g/mol 342.17 g/mol 450.09 g/mol
Determine the formula weight of Al2(SO4)3. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
What is the molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2, a substance formerly used in medicine as an antacid?
