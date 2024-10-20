1. Intro to General Chemistry
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.
A large scale ranching farm possesses 22.5 million acres with 5.0 x 10-5 % reserved for housing. Determine how many square kilometers this area for dwelling represents. (1 km = 0.6214 miles) (1 mile = 5280 ft) (1 acre = 43,560 ft2)
An infant acetaminophen suspension contains 80 mg/0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg/kg body weight.
Assuming the diameters of the nucleus and atom are 10−4 å and 1 - 5 å correspondingly, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?
If an object has a density of 8.65 g/cm3, what is its density in units of kg/m3?
An unknown substance has a density of 10.2 g/cm3, what is its density in kg/m3?
The density of tungsten metal is 19.35 g/cm3.
a. What is the density of tungsten in pounds per cubic foot?
b. A rectangular block of tungsten has a length of 4.00 cm, a width of 2.00 cm, and a height of 1.50 cm. Using the correct number of significant figures, what is the mass of the block in kg?
An Olympic swimming pool is 164 ft long and 82 ft wide. Assume that it is filled to a depth of 3.0 m, which is the Olympic recommendation.
a. What volume of water in gal is needed to fill the pool?
b. What volume of water in L is needed to fill the pool?
c. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that in 2015 U.S. domestic use of water was 82 gal/day per person. Using this value for daily usage, for what length of time could the water used to fill an Olympic swimming pool provide the domestic water usage for a community of 25,000 residents?