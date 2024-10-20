3. Chemical Reactions
Elemental analysis of a pure compound indicated that the compound had 72.2% C, 8.50% H and the remainder as O. If 0.250 moles of the compound weighs 41.55 g, what is the molecular formula of the compound?
Use the given empirical formula and molar mass to determine the molecular formula.
Empirical Formula: NH2 Molar Mass: 32.052 g/mol
Glyceraldehyde (M = 90.078 g/mol), a simple monosaccharide, is comprised of 39.999% C, 6.714% H, and 53.297% oxygen by atomic weight. What would be its molecular formula?
Dichloroethane, a compound that is often used for dry cleaning, contains carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine. it has a molar mass of 99 g/mol. analysis of a sample shows that it contains 24.3% carbon and 4.1% hydrogen. what is its molecular formula?
Of the following molecular formulas for hydrocarbons which is an empirical formula
Elemental analysis of the unknown gas from part a revealed that it is 30.45% N and 69.55% O by mass. What is the molecular formula for this gas?
A compound is 43.7% phosphorus and 56.3% oxygen. The formula mass of the compound is 284 g. calculate the empirical formula and molecular formula of the compound.
A compound has a molar mass of 180.18 g/mol. Given the following percent composition, calculate the molecular formula: 39.99% C, 6.73% H, 53.28% O.
A compound responsible for the odor of garlic has a molecular weight of 146 g/mol. A 0.650 g sample of the compound contains 0.321 g of carbon, 0.044 g
of hydrogen, and 0.285 g of sulfur. What is the molecular formula of the compound?
A compound containing only sulfur and nitrogen is 69.6% s by mass; the molar mass is 184 g/mol. What are the empirical and molecular formulas of the compound?
Determine the empirical and molecular formula for chrysotile asbestos. Chrysotile has the following percent composition: 28.03% Mg, 21.60% Si, 1.16% H, and 49.21% O. The molar mass for chrysotile is 520.8 g/mol.
