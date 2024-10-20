17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid.
Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions?
Hypobromous acid (Ka = 2.8 × 10−9) and hydrocyanic acid (Ka = 4.9 × 10−10) are both weak acids. Determine if reactants or products are favored in the following reaction.
HBrO (aq) + CN− (aq) ⇌ BrO− (aq) + HCN (aq)
a) reactants b) products c) both directions are favored equally d) neither direction is favored
Identify a Bronsted-Lowry acid with weakest conjugate base.
a) H3BO3 Ka = 5.4 × 10−10
b) HF Ka = 3.5 × 10−4
c) HNO2 Ka = 4.6 × 10−4
d) HClO Ka = 2.9 × 10−8
Identify which of the compounds is the strongest species.
a) Iodic acid pKa = 0.80 b) Acetic acid pKb = 9.24 c) Formic acid pKa = 3.75 d) Ammonium pKb = 4.75
Determine the pKa given the Kb of the following bases:
i) NH3 Kb = 1.76 × 10−5 ; NH4+ pKa = ____________
ii) C6H5NH2 Kb = 3.9 × 10−10 ; C6H5NH3+ pKa = ____________
Given that Ka for HIO is 3.2×10−11 at 25 °C, what is the value of 𝐾b for IO− at 25 °C?