15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
Which of the following reacting molecules are able to produce products the fastest?
Multiple Choice
A chemist tries to burn sulfur in air and notices that it burns very slowly. Chemist then burns sulfur in pure oxygen and observes a brilliant blue flame. Which factor is affecting the reaction rate?
Multiple Choice
The rate law for a particular mechanism is expressed as rate = [A]2[B]. If [A] is halved and [B] is doubled, how would the overall rate be affected?
Multiple Choice
Identify the intermediate in the mechanism below:
Step 1: NO2 → NO + O
Step 2: O + NO2 → O2 + NO
Step 1: NO2 → NO + O
Step 2: O + NO2 → O2 + NO
Multiple Choice
Calculate the activation energy for the reaction that has a rate constant of 0.124 s–1 at 125.0 °C and a rate constant of 0.345 at 200.0 °C.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false about the effect of temperature on the reaction rate?
Open Question
How will increasing the surface area of one or more reactants affect the reaction rate of a system?
Open Question
What two factors speed up rates of chemical reaction and weathering in rocks and soils?
Open Question
Which of the following could increase the rate of chemical weathering of a rock?
Open Question
Which of the following factors directly impacts the rate at which a liquid evaporates?
