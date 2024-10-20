A 115.6 g piece of copper metal at 182.5 ºC is placed into 120.0 mL of methylene chloride at 31.0 ºC within a coffee-cup calorimeter. If the final temperature of the solution is 50.3 ºC, what is the specific heat of methylene chloride? Assume the calorimeter absorbs a negligible amount of heat. The specific heat of copper is 4.184 J/g ∙ ºC and the density of methylene chloride is 1.33 g/cm3.