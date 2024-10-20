3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Determine the total sum of the coefficients after balancing the following equation.
___ C2H5SH (g) + ___ O2 (g) → ___ CO2 (g) + ___ H2O (l) + ___ SO2 (g)
___ Ba(OH)2 + ___ H3PO4 → ___ H2O + ___ Ba3(PO4)2
___NaOH (aq) + ___ H3PO4(aq) → ___ H2O(l) + ___ Na3PO4(aq)
Write the balanced equation for the following by inserting the correct coefficients in the blanks.
___ Al4C3 (s) + ___ H2O (l) → ___ Al2O3 (s) + ___ CH4 (g)
Determine the balanced chemical equation when ethanol, C2H6O is ignited in the presence of air.
For each molecule of C4H8 that reacts, how many molecules of carbon dioxide and water are produced?
For the following balanced equation, which has the highest coefficient? 4 H2 + 2 C → 2 CH4
Write a balanced equation to show the reaction of aqueous aluminum acetate with aqueous ammonium phosphate to form solid aluminum phosphate and aqueous ammonium acetate.
Enter a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.
When aluminum, Al, metal is dipped in an aqueous solution of hydrochloric acid, HCl, hydrogen gas, H2, is produced with the formation of an aluminum chloride, AlCl3, solution. Write the balanced chemical equation showing the phases of reactants and products.
Write a balanced chemical equation based on the following description:
nitrogen gas and oxygen gas react to produce nitrogen monoxide gas
The figure (figure 1) shows the reaction of element a (lavender spheres) with element b (tan spheres). write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction in terms of a and b.
What is the coefficient in front of the no when the equation below is balanced? NH3(g) + O2(g) → NO(g) + H2O(g)
Write a balanced chemical equation based on the following description:
propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air to produce gaseous carbon dioxide and water vapor
Write a balanced equation to show the reaction of gaseous ethane with gaseous oxygen to form carbon monoxide gas and water vapor.
Na2SO3 represents sodium sulfite. What does the 4 mean in the formula 4 Na2SO3?
Which coefficient of O2 is needed to balance the equation C3H8 + O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O?
Which are the products in the equation CH3SH + 4 O2 → CO2 + SO2 + 2 H2O? Check all that apply.
Based on your experience in the simulation, what do the numbers 3 and 4 refer to in 3 NH4?
The equilibrium system between hydrogen gas, bromine gas, and hydrogen bromide gas is given.
When H2SO4 is neutralized by NaOH in aqueous solution, the net ionic equation is ________.
Write a balanced ionic equation for this acid-base reaction: Ca(OH)2(aq) + 2 CH3CO2H(aq) →
How does a balanced chemical equation show that mass is never lost or gained in a chemical reaction?
How do you use the coefficient to calculate the number of atoms in each molecule
Which of the following balanced equations correctly represents the dissociation of K2SO4 in water?