23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the compounds of sulfur listed below could be used as a dehydrating agent?
Multiple Choice
H2S is converted into elemental sulfur through the two-step process called the Claus process:
Step 1: 2 H2S (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g)
Step 1: 2 H2S (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g)
Step 2: 2 H2S (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g)
Determine the number of electrons transferred in step one of the Claus process.
Multiple Choice
What are the oxidation states of oxygen in the following compounds?
K2O2 CaO CsO2
Multiple Choice
Classify each of the following compounds as an oxide, peroxide, or superoxide.
i) Li2O _____________________
ii) RbO2 _____________________
iii) BaO2 _____________________
iv) SrO _____________________
Showing 5 of 5 practice