2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
Which of these refers to atoms with the same atomic number but different atomic masses?
The atomic number of fluorine is 9 and its atomic mass is 19. How many neutrons does fluorine have?
One isotope of sodium has 11 protons and 7 neutrons. What is the mass number of this isotope?
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 131I (iodine-131)?
Two isotopes of the same element will have the same number of _____ but a different number of ____.
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 30P (phosphorus-30)?
An isotope of yttrium has 39 protons and 59 neutrons. What is the mass number of that isotope?
The superscript preceding each hydrogen atomic symbol (H) represents which of the following?
Can two atoms with the same mass number ever be isotopes of each other? Explain.