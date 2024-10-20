6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.
a) PbSO4 (s) → PbSO4 (aq)
b) HC2H3O2 (aq) ⇌ H+ (aq) + C2H3O2− (aq)
c) CaS (s) → Ca2+ (aq) + S2− (aq)
d) Hg (l) → Hg (aq)
Which substance will most likely ionize when it is dissolved in water: HBr, CaBr2, MgCl2, or KCl?
How does a conductivity apparatus test whether a solution has ionic or covalent substances in it?
Which substance will most likely dissociate when it is dissolved in water? NO2, N2F6, CaCl2, C6H12O6
Which compound will conduct electricity when it is dissolved in water? CH4, CuSO4, C6H6, C6H12O6.
A substance that ionizes or dissociates into ions when placed in water is always a
The second test is for solubility. If the substance is soluble in water, then it is likely
Determine whether each of the given characteristics refers to electrolytes or non-electrolytes.
Which symbol in a chemical equation separates the reactants from the products?=→>+
A 0.12 M solution of an acid that ionizes only slightly in solution would be termed _____.
Table salt is considered a(n) ______________ because it conducts electricity in water.