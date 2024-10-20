18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
Practice this topic
What is the initial pH for the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.850 M NH3 with 0.100 M HCl. Kb for NH3 = 1.8 × 10−5.
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 75.0 mL of 0.100 M NaC2H3O2 and 75.0 mL of 0.30 M HC2H3O2 with 0.0040 moles of HBr.
In order to create a buffer 7.321 g of potassium lactate is mix with 550.0 mL of 0.328 M lactic acid, HC3H5O3. What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 300.0 mL of 0.100 M hydrobromic acid, HBr? The Ka of HC3H5O3 is 1.4 × 10−4.
Consider the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.100 M CH3NH2 with 0.250 M HNO3 at the equivalence point. What would be the pH of the solution at the equivalence point? The Kb of CH3NH2 is 4.4 × 10−4.
A solution contains 100.0 mL of 0.550 M sodium nitrite, NaNO2. Find the pH after the addition of 180.0 mL of 0.400 M HClO4. The Ka of HNO2 is 4.6 × 10−4.
